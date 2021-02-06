5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Kansas City police are investigating a crash involving Britt Reid, the Chiefs Linebackers Coach and son of head coach Andy Reid.

The three-vehicle crash happened Thursday night on I-435 and Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium. Police said Chevy Impala ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive around 9 p.m. The driver called a relative, who pulled up to the scene to help. That’s when a Dodge Ram truck struck both vehicles. The crash left two children hurt - a five-year-old critically and a 4-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

KCTV 5 in Kansas City reports a search warrant was obtained in the crash. According to the court document, investigators took four vials of blood from to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash. An officer reported that Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. The officer conducted several sobriety tests because Reid showed signs of impairment. The officer also said when he asked Reid if he had been drinking, his response was that he had 2-3 drinks and was on Adderall.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The Chiefs issued the following statement:

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.