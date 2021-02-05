TPS could begin in-person learning in February

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPS could open its classrooms to in-person learning as soon as Feb. 15.

Topeka Public Schools says on Thursday, the Shawnee Co. Department of health released its Community Transmission Scorecard, which put the county in the Orange zone. It said it is encouraged by the recent decline in the county’s score and thankful to everyone for doing their part to “Stop the Spread.”

According to TPS, as it previously shared, when the county has been in the Orange zone for two full weeks, the board will fully support opening for in-person learning.

TPS said based on the current scorecard if it stays in the Orange zone for a second week, and it has staff available to support in-person learning, it will reopen on Monday, Feb. 15. It said the advance notice will allow staff to begin preparations for in-person learning and for families to make the necessary arrangements as the transition takes place.

TPS said it wants to thank the community for its continued support.

