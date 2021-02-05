Advertisement

TPS could begin in-person learning in February

(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPS could open its classrooms to in-person learning as soon as Feb. 15.

Topeka Public Schools says on Thursday, the Shawnee Co. Department of health released its Community Transmission Scorecard, which put the county in the Orange zone. It said it is encouraged by the recent decline in the county’s score and thankful to everyone for doing their part to “Stop the Spread.”

According to TPS, as it previously shared, when the county has been in the Orange zone for two full weeks, the board will fully support opening for in-person learning.

TPS said based on the current scorecard if it stays in the Orange zone for a second week, and it has staff available to support in-person learning, it will reopen on Monday, Feb. 15. It said the advance notice will allow staff to begin preparations for in-person learning and for families to make the necessary arrangements as the transition takes place.

TPS said it wants to thank the community for its continued support.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Reed
Man arrested for attacking TPD officer
Mayor Michelle De La Isla announces she’s suffered serious health issues from COVID
Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee
Two arrested after being found inside abandoned residence
The Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a vehicle in relation...
TPD asking for community assistance in locating vehicle involved in shooting of an infant
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas

Latest News

Kroger, the country's largest supermarket by revenue, says it will pay workers $100 to get a...
Kroger will give workers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine
SCHD updates death on COVID-19 dashboard
Kansas state leaders Adj. Gen. David Weishaar, KDHE Sec. Dr. Lee Norman and Gov. Laura Kelly...
State leaders meet for second event at Forbes Field vaccination site
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive