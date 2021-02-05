Advertisement

Topeka Zoo Orangutans pick Super Bowl winner

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First it was goats, and now it’s orangutans.

Mother and son team Rudy and Bumi were tasked with choosing their picks for the Big Game. Rudy made the first decision, and to everyone’s surprise, chose the Buccaneers. Zoo staff say there’s a perfectly good explanation, though: Rudy came to them from a zoo in Florida, so they believe she picked the one most familiar to her.

Bumi, however, sat proudly on top of the box labeled with the Chiefs logo!

We’ll leave it up to you to decide which orangutan was right.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Reed
Man arrested for attacking TPD officer
Mayor Michelle De La Isla announces she’s suffered serious health issues from COVID
Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee
Two arrested after being found inside abandoned residence
The Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a vehicle in relation...
TPD asking for community assistance in locating vehicle involved in shooting of an infant
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas

Latest News

Flags to be flown half-staff to honor over 4,000 Kansans that died due to COVID-19
Holton woman arrested for possession of meth, child endangerment
1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
The gym will benefit kids.
TFI breaks ground on gymnasium