Topeka Zoo Orangutans pick Super Bowl winner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First it was goats, and now it’s orangutans.

Mother and son team Rudy and Bumi were tasked with choosing their picks for the Big Game. Rudy made the first decision, and to everyone’s surprise, chose the Buccaneers. Zoo staff say there’s a perfectly good explanation, though: Rudy came to them from a zoo in Florida, so they believe she picked the one most familiar to her.

Bumi, however, sat proudly on top of the box labeled with the Chiefs logo!

We’ll leave it up to you to decide which orangutan was right.

