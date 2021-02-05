Advertisement

TFI breaks ground on gymnasium

TFI Family Services in Topeka, KS. (Sept. 1, 2020)
TFI Family Services in Topeka, KS. (Sept. 1, 2020)(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI Family Services broke ground on a new gym Friday afternoon.

The gym, which will feature a basketball court and volleyball nets, will help the kids in TFI’s residential psychiatric program stay in physical shape and have some fun while they go through treatment.

TFI has been waiting to start the gym for about a year, but COVID got in the way. However, it was eventually decided that the gym was so important to the facility, groundbreaking would begin immediately, and fundraising efforts would take place in the summer.

TFI has provided Topeka with foster care, adoption and independent living services since 1965. To learn more, click here.

