State leaders meet for second event at Forbes Field vaccination site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State leaders came to show appreciation of their efforts to the 200 Kansas Guard members who received their second doses Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman were accompanied by Adjutant General David Weishaar at the Forbes Field vaccination site Friday morning.

The second vaccination event allowed guards to get their second or their initial dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Kelly said, “They’re there if we need them and that we are preparing for an increase in the number of vaccines that come into this state and we’ll be ready to put them in arms as soon as they get here.”

Weishaar said they are about three weeks out from receiving their allotments of the vaccine from the Department of Defense. So far, they have received 1,100 total doses.

“It comes into us very similar to the way it comes into the state - very small doses, very small numbers, but we know what we’re going to get for the rest of the month,” said Weishaar.

Kelly said mass vaccinations site talks are continuing, but they are not feasible right now.

“The fact of the matter is - we don’t have the vaccines. Until we get the quantity of vaccines that would justify both setting up the mass vaccinations sites and deploying the guard to assist, it’s more of a photo-op than it is a reality,” she said.

She also explained why prisoners are in the phase two priority group.

The senate passed a resolution this week, demanding she move them down the list, but she said prisoners and staff members interact with each other - and people coming in and out of facilities. So in order to stop community spread, they have to control COVID-19 inside the walls first.

As for the new UK variant found in Kansas, Kelly said they are prepared to combat it and believe they have the right measures in place.

“Not that it won’t respond to the vaccine pretty much the same as the traditional Kansas variant but that it transmits much more quickly and so it’s imperative that we identify those folks and make sure that we do make good contact tracing and ensure that we are stifling the spread of it as much as we possibly can,” she said.

Weishaar added that the COVID-19 pandemic has not compromised any mission requirements but it has affected some training requirements.

“It has not impacted our mission negatively,” he said.

Weishaar reiterated that the guard is always available when KDHE or communities request assistance, but have not had to.

“No local health department or KDHE has said anything about needing any help with vaccines, but we do have the authority and approval to go out there and help, when and if needed,” he said.

