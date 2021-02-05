Advertisement

Shawnee Co. to conduct wage study

Published: Feb. 4, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A study that investigates wages of Shawnee Co. employees is underway.

County commissioners Thursday approved for Evergreen to conduct the study.

It’s the first study like it in six years and will cost $43,500.

The study will look into how Shawnee County compares wage wise to other similarly-sized communities.

It will take between four and six months to complete.

