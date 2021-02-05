Advertisement

Shawnee Co. handling business with vendors in new way

Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse
Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners got a look at a new way the county is handling business with its vendors Thursday.

The county’sInformation Technology Department demonstrated its Requisition and Procurement Management Application.

The app impacts Shawnee Co.’s website, its vendor portal and its administrative dashboard.

Designers said it improves communication among county departments.

Betty Greiner, the Director of Administrative Services for the county said the new app means new opportunities.

“I am truly hoping that with this being much more convenient for the vendors much more efficient for them we may have gotten additional bids that we may not have gotten otherwise,” she said.

The county launched the portal last December.

