Advertisement

Senate clears procedural hurdle on COVID-19 relief, including stimulus checks

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to becoming law.

The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday morning that would block the threat of filibuster from Republicans on the measure.

The resolution passed on party lines, 51 to 50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

That happened after hours of debate and voting on amendments that took the session into the overnight hours.

Most of those amendments were defeated, but one aimed at preventing wealthy Americans from receiving $1,400 checks was adopted.

Adoption during this process does not mean it will make it into the final bill.

The budget resolution sets the stage for budget reconciliation, which would allow Democrats to pass the final bill along party lines.

Since the Senate revised the budget resolution bill, it now goes back to the House to get a new vote that includes the changes.

If it passes there, the Senate would likely wait until after former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial to vote on a final bill.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Reed
Man arrested for attacking TPD officer
Mayor Michelle De La Isla announces she’s suffered serious health issues from COVID
Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee
Two arrested after being found inside abandoned residence
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas
The Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a vehicle in relation...
TPD asking for community assistance in locating vehicle involved in shooting of an infant

Latest News

Trader Joe’s is temporarily doubling its pandemic pay for hourly workers to $4 an hour, it...
Trader Joe’s boosting workers’ pandemic pay nationwide
13 News This Morning At 6AM
With Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie, the Senate approved a budget resolution that...
Senate passes procedural step for COVID-19 relief with Vice President Harris breaking the tie
After 14 months in an interim role, Ed Owens was named Emporia's police chief on Thursday,...
After 14 months in interim role, Ed Owens named Emporia police chief on Thursday