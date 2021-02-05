Advertisement

SCHD updates death on COVID-19 dashboard

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has added additional death to its COVID-19 dashboard.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will add 19 more death to its COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 299 deaths. It said this is not the cause of a sudden increase in deaths in recent days, but instead reflects a more accurate count of deaths that happened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It said 15 of those deaths reported were from Jan. 2, Feb. 1, Dec 1 and from November.

According to SCHD, the number corresponds with the 206 other deaths that the State reported and added to its total since Wednesday that were waiting for paperwork and verification by the Office of ital Statistics.

