Rolling Hills Zoo animal predict close Super Bowl

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Animals at the Rolling Hills Zoo are predicting a close game on Sunday.

Rolling Hills Zoo says with Super Bowl LV less than a week away, residents at the Zoo want a piece of the action, from aardvarks to rhinos, as they pick their favorites to win the game.

The Zoo said from the statistical outcomes of its pollsters, it looks like the game could be close between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it said Sissy, the African painted dog, broke away from the pack and is predicting a runaway game with a Chiefs win, while Sasha, the Amur tiger, is calling that runaway win for the Buccaneers.

For more predictions, visit the Rolling Hills Zoo Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.