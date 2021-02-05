Over half of Kansas small businesses report still hiring despite pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small businesses in Kansas are thriving despite the pandemic, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

In their monthly jobs report, NFIB says 51 percent of small business owners in the state reported hiring or trying to hire in January, and nearly 20 percent of Kansas small business owners are planning to create jobs in the next few months.

“January’s report shows that Kansas small business owners are feeling more confident in the state’s economy as more small business plan on hiring more employees,” said NFIB State Director in Kansas, Dan Murray.

