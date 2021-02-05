Advertisement

Over half of Kansas small businesses report still hiring despite pandemic

Now hiring
Now hiring(Canva)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small businesses in Kansas are thriving despite the pandemic, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

In their monthly jobs report, NFIB says 51 percent of small business owners in the state reported hiring or trying to hire in January, and nearly 20 percent of Kansas small business owners are planning to create jobs in the next few months.

“January’s report shows that Kansas small business owners are feeling more confident in the state’s economy as more small business plan on hiring more employees,” said NFIB State Director in Kansas, Dan Murray.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Reed
Man arrested for attacking TPD officer
Mayor Michelle De La Isla announces she’s suffered serious health issues from COVID
Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee
Two arrested after being found inside abandoned residence
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas
The Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a vehicle in relation...
TPD asking for community assistance in locating vehicle involved in shooting of an infant

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-5-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-5-21
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in what was being investigated as a...
One in custody following ‘intentional’ hit-and-run incident
After 14 months in an interim role, Ed Owens was named Emporia's police chief on Thursday,...
After 14 months in interim role, Ed Owens named Emporia police chief on Thursday
First Alert Mild
Friday forecast: Mild today, snow tomorrow