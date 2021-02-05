One in custody following ‘intentional’ hit-and-run incident Friday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in custody following what police said was an “intentional” hit-and-run incident early Friday in East Topeka that put a woman in the hospital.

The incident was reported at 7:17 a.m. at S.E. 21st and Iowa, just east of Hillcrest Park.

Police Sgt. Scott Scurlock said at the scene that one person had been taken into custody as of 8 a.m. in connection with the incident.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone else would be arrested.

Police and fire crews were providing first-aid to the woman for around a half-hour as she sat near the northwest corner of S.E. 21st and Iowa.

The woman had an apparent injury to one of her legs. The extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately known.

American Medical Response ambulance crews arrived at the scene at 7:54 a.m.

The woman received additional treatment at the scene before she was placed on a stretcher and taken to the ambulance.

The woman then was transported to a Topeka hospital, where her condition wasn’t immediately available.

