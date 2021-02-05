Man sentenced for killing father in 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton man has been sentenced in the death of his father. He pleaded no contest back in December 2020. Friday he was sentenced to 155 months, 36 months post-release. That’s just under 13 years. He must register as a violent offender. Click here to watch the sentencing via Zoom.

50-year-old Derrick Bohnenkemper is charged with intentional second-degree murder after shooting his 73-year-old father, Gaylen (pictured below), in 2018. His mother was able to escape the home and call 911.

A five-hour standoff ensued, in which Bohnenkemper fired shots at officers before he was taken into custody.

Gaylen Bohnenkemper (WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.