Man arrested after firearms, stolen items recovered during search warrant

Jacob Sussler
Jacob Sussler(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested after Topeka Police officers located firearms, narcotics and stolen items while executing a search warrant Thursday evening.

TPD officers served the warrant at a home in the 4400 block of SW 61st St. as part of ongoing burglary investigations.

During the investigation, officers located two firearms, narcotics, and several items stolen from a business in the 3400 block of SE 21st St.

The homeowner, 26-year-old Jacob Sussler, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges including Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of marijuana, and Possession of Stolen Property.

