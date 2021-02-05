Man arrested after firearms, stolen items recovered during search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested after Topeka Police officers located firearms, narcotics and stolen items while executing a search warrant Thursday evening.

TPD officers served the warrant at a home in the 4400 block of SW 61st St. as part of ongoing burglary investigations.

During the investigation, officers located two firearms, narcotics, and several items stolen from a business in the 3400 block of SE 21st St.

The homeowner, 26-year-old Jacob Sussler, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges including Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of marijuana, and Possession of Stolen Property.

