Man arrested after firearms, stolen items recovered during search warrant
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested after Topeka Police officers located firearms, narcotics and stolen items while executing a search warrant Thursday evening.
TPD officers served the warrant at a home in the 4400 block of SW 61st St. as part of ongoing burglary investigations.
During the investigation, officers located two firearms, narcotics, and several items stolen from a business in the 3400 block of SE 21st St.
The homeowner, 26-year-old Jacob Sussler, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges including Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of marijuana, and Possession of Stolen Property.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.