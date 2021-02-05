Kansas Senate passes resolution calling for Gov. Kelly to remove prisoners from vaccine prioritization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate passed SR 1707, a resolution calling for Gov. Laura Kelly to revise her COVID-19 vaccination plan to “[remove] prisoners from the front of the line in Phase 2 and instead [prioritize] the vaccination of the elderly, the teachers and those aged 16 to 64 who have severe medical risks.”

The resolution passed with a 28-8 vote, with one Democrat and all 27 Republican Senators voting in favor.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.