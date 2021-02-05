Advertisement

Kansas Senate passes resolution calling for Gov. Kelly to remove prisoners from vaccine prioritization

COVID-19 Vaccinations
COVID-19 Vaccinations(KY3)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate passed SR 1707, a resolution calling for Gov. Laura Kelly to revise her COVID-19 vaccination plan to “[remove] prisoners from the front of the line in Phase 2 and instead [prioritize] the vaccination of the elderly, the teachers and those aged 16 to 64 who have severe medical risks.”

The resolution passed with a 28-8 vote, with one Democrat and all 27 Republican Senators voting in favor.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Reed
Man arrested for attacking TPD officer
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas
Mayor Michelle De La Isla announces she’s suffered serious health issues from COVID
(COVID-19 Vaccine stock photo)
“Find My Vaccine” tool launched in Kansas
Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee
Two arrested after being found inside abandoned residence

Latest News

McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis
Kansas receiving $4.8 million in opioid lawsuit
USD 501 Board of Education met virtually on Thursday. (Feb. 4, 2021)
USD 501 continuing to stay remote following Shawnee Co. COVID scorecard in orange
USD 501 Board of Education virtually meeting
USD 501 Board of Education virtually meeting
Volunteers see the fruit of their efforts at KNI food distribution
Volunteers see the fruit of their efforts at KNI food distribution
Volunteers see the fruit of their efforts at KNI food distribution
Volunteers see the fruit of their efforts at KNI food distribution