Kansas Senate passes resolution calling for Gov. Kelly to remove prisoners from vaccine prioritization
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate passed SR 1707, a resolution calling for Gov. Laura Kelly to revise her COVID-19 vaccination plan to “[remove] prisoners from the front of the line in Phase 2 and instead [prioritize] the vaccination of the elderly, the teachers and those aged 16 to 64 who have severe medical risks.”
The resolution passed with a 28-8 vote, with one Democrat and all 27 Republican Senators voting in favor.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.