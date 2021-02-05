Kansas receiving $4.8 million in opioid lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost $5 million is heading to Kansas to fight substance abuse.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced a settlement with McKinsey and Company that will bring $4.8 million to the state that must be used for drug treatment and addiction abatement.

“Substance abuse together with its associated costs is not a one-size-fits-all problem, and successfully addressing it requires locally tailored solutions in every part of Kansas,” Schmidt said. “This settlement provides an opportunity for added support to build upon ongoing local efforts and address local needs.”

The case was handled directly through the Attorney General’s Office, meaning none of the funds are needed for attorney fees.

Along with the monetary settlement, McKinsey has agreed to disclose internal documents to increase transparency moving forward.

“Opioid addiction has killed hundreds of Kansans and continues to ravage the lives of many more, creating one of the largest man-made public health crises in our country’s history,” Schmidt said. “In addition to the human cost, the economic cost in lost productivity, health care, child welfare and criminal justice has been high. This is our first step toward holding accountable those who peddled addiction for profit, but it will not be our last.”

