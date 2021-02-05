Advertisement

Holton woman arrested for possession of meth, child endangerment

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been arrested for possession of meth and child neglect.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a woman on Thursday night following a welfare check.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped at a home in the 300 block of Topeka St. in Holton, around 8 p.m. following up on a report of a neglected child.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation resulted in the arrest of Kristina E. Hyatt, 32, of Holton, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as three counts of child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Reed
Man arrested for attacking TPD officer
Mayor Michelle De La Isla announces she’s suffered serious health issues from COVID
Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee
Two arrested after being found inside abandoned residence
The Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a vehicle in relation...
TPD asking for community assistance in locating vehicle involved in shooting of an infant
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas

Latest News

Flags to be flown half-staff to honor over 4,000 Kansans that died due to COVID-19
1st child death from COVID-19 reported in Kansas
The gym will benefit kids.
TFI breaks ground on gymnasium
Derrick G. Bohnenkemper (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced for killing father in 2018