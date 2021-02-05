Holton woman arrested for possession of meth, child endangerment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been arrested for possession of meth and child neglect.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a woman on Thursday night following a welfare check.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped at a home in the 300 block of Topeka St. in Holton, around 8 p.m. following up on a report of a neglected child.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation resulted in the arrest of Kristina E. Hyatt, 32, of Holton, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as three counts of child endangerment.

