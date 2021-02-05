Gov. Kelly unveils “Framework for Growth” economic development plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly said Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic challenges had a far reach.

“It significantly altered our state’s economic development landscape and underscored the need for a flexible robust plan,” she said at a virtual news conference.

In response, she released “Framework for Growth”, the state’s first economic development plan in over 30 years.

She described the plan as one that “takes a long-range view of the headwinds facing Kansas and gives set strategies and initiatives to guide state-level economic development for decades to come.”

The plan focuses on areas of advanced manufacturing, aerospace, distribution, agriculture as well as professional and technical services.

“The Framework for Growth is a comprehensive approach to ensuring the future of Kansas is bright,” she said.

“It’s just a blueprint we need a bold plan to address current and future challenges empower job growth and capital investment in communities of every size and in every part of Kansas.”

Republican figures like former Governor Mike Hayden said economic growth is an initiative that historically has been successful.

“Once we were clear about the strategic opportunity it was much easier to create tools and direct strategies it was a much more efficient use of the state’s resources and was great for the economy,” he said.

The plan is a collaborative effort over a year in the making with the work from over 2,000 Kansans and staff at the Department of Commerce.

It is spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.

He said he began working on the plan in 2019 but work was halted because of the pandemic.

Ultimately, however, the pandemic would be incorporated into the plan.

“We wanted to make sure that we had a plan that reflected the lessons of how COVID-19 changed our economy and so we’re really pleased with this plan we got something that I that reflects on everything that we learned in 2020,” he said.

“What the last year has shown us is that we’ve got to make sure that were taken care of workers in our state and we got the right economic opportunities for them and so we’ve really worked hard the Kelly administration to focus on new jobs more growth at a time when our economy desperately needs that.”

One of the plan’s goals is to keep the youngest Kansans continuing their professional lives in the state.

“Make sure that we’re harnessing those systems to create new jobs and to make sure that the children who are are the folks that we have invested in from the time they were born all the way through that when they’re done with their education in Kansas but they see the value of staying in Kansas,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we believe that economic growth is not a partisan issue we all agree that we want to see Kansas grow we want to see it grow faster and we want to have more opportunities for our kids.”

He said keeping the state competitive means building on its current strength and exploring new industries.

“What we want to see as a result of this plan is we have dramatically increase the rate of economic growth in our state that we stopped the out-migration of our kids to other states and that we’ve got new opportunities and more prosperous communities across Kansas.”

Toland said the plan will be implemented on an annual basis.

This year’s goal is to make sure the Department of Commerce has its staff and resources aligned with the plan.

The hope is to have more legislative proposals next year that will further implement the plan.

Read the plan here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.