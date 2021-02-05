Friday night forecast: Snow tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of northeast Kansas will stay below 32° for at least a week. We also have snow on the way.

There does remain a very small chance some areas south of I-70 may get above freezing for a brief time tomorrow before the colder air moves in by the afternoon however most models keep it cold for the entire WIBW viewing area tomorrow so don’t count on it. The temperatures this weekend into next week will depend on how thick cloud cover will be and how much snow we get this weekend and even Monday. The thicker the clouds and more snow on the ground will keep it colder.

Snow chances are as followed: Highest chance late tonight into tomorrow and then more hit and miss chances beyond tomorrow including Sunday and Monday. There are at least hints at flurries Tuesday-Thursday of next week too however because impacts will be minimal and models haven’t been consistent will keep it dry in the 8 day but something we’ll continue to monitor.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Snow chance after 3am. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds N/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Snow is likely through at least early afternoon with flurries possible through sunset. 2 to 4 inches of snow will be common.

As of now have Saturday night dry however flurries can’t be ruled out late. Better chance of snow during the day Sunday. Areas north of I-70 will have the chance for snow with the highest chance near HWY 36. An additional Dusting to 1″ is possible. With the arctic airmass firmly in place by Sunday, highs will struggle to reach 20° for most areas some lucky areas will be in the low 20s. Winds won’t be as strong as Saturday (around 10 mph) however wind chills in the single digits to low teens are likely by the afternoon.

We’ll monitor another round of snow on Monday otherwise the big weather story will be the arctic airmass that will be sticking around not only the entire work week but models firmly have the airmass in place next weekend. In fact models don’t start to moderate temperatures until possibly February 16.

