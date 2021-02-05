Friday forecast: Mild today, snow tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Take advantage of the mild weather today because for 90% of the WIBW viewing area once we get below the freezing mark tonight we stay below 32° for at least a week. Enjoy the sun too because there may not be much of it either while we’re stuck in the deep freeze.

There does remain a very small chance some areas south of I-70 may get above freezing for a brief time tomorrow before the colder air moves in by the afternoon however most models keep it cold for the entire WIBW viewing area tomorrow so don’t count on it. The temperatures this weekend into next week will depend on how thick cloud cover will be and how much snow we get this weekend and even Monday. The thicker the clouds and more snow on the ground will keep it colder.

Snow chances are as followed: Highest chance late tonight into tomorrow and then more hit and miss chances beyond tomorrow including Sunday and Monday. There are at least hints at flurries Tuesday-Thursday of next week too however because impacts will be minimal and models haven’t been consistent will keep it dry in the 8 day but something we’ll continue to monitor.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs will be in the mid-upper 30s in extreme northeast KS from the colder air mass however low 50s near I-35 are likely. Again even for those that are in the mid-upper 30s that’ll still be the warmest day for at least a week so take advantage of it. Winds W/NW 5-10, gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Snow chance after 3am. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds N/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Snow is likely through at least early afternoon with flurries possible through sunset. Temperatures may warm up through midday for areas south of I-70 to where low-mid 30s can’t be ruled out however temperatures will likely drop in the 10s and 20s for most areas through the afternoon. Winds E/N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. Trace-3″ of snow is likely with the highest totals north of I-70.

Winter Weather Advisory (WIBW)

As of now have Saturday night dry however flurries can’t be ruled out late. Better chance of snow during the day Sunday. Areas north of I-70 will have the chance for snow with the highest chance near HWY 36. An additional Dusting to 1″ is possible. With the arctic airmass firmly in place by Sunday, highs will struggle to reach 20° for most areas some lucky areas will be in the low 20s. Winds won’t be as strong as Saturday (around 10 mph) however wind chills in the single digits to low teens are likely by the afternoon.

Check back over the weekend for potential changes (WIBW)

We’ll monitor another round of snow on Monday otherwise the big weather story will be the arctic airmass that will be sticking around not only the entire work week but models firmly have the airmass in place next weekend. In fact models don’t start to moderate temperatures until possibly February 16.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of today: Both with the sun and being the warmest day we’ll have for quite a while.

Snow is likely tomorrow with higher snowfall totals north of I-70. Traveling is not recommended north of I-70 due to reduced visibility however if you do make sure you’re using extreme caution.

In case you don’t have a thick coat, gloves, hats or anything to keep you warm in this arctic airmass we’ll have in place for a while get them today.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.