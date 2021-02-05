Advertisement

Flags to be flown half-staff to honor over 4,000 Kansans that died due to COVID-19

(WSFA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has reached another somber marker for COVID-19.

Governor Laura Kelly says over 4,000 Kansans have lost their lives due to COVID-19. She said to honor the lives lost and the families left behind, she has ordered flags to be flown half-staff throughout the state on Saturday, Feb. 6, from sunrise to sunset.

“It is with great sadness that I am once again ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration remains committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and vaccinating Kansans as quickly and efficiently as possible. In the meantime, I know Kansans will do their part to protect their loved ones by following the public health guidance.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

