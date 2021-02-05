DA rules officer-involved shooting lawful

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County DA has ruled that a recent officer-involved shooting was lawful and deputies involved will not be facing charges.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says the Topeka Police Department has completed its investigation into the death of Joseph W. Howell at the hands of the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office. He said the investigation was presented to his office in the week of Jan. 18 and has now decided that the actions of the involved deputies were lawful.

According to Kagay, the incident started around 9:30 p.m. on Jan 10, when officials got a call requesting a welfare check on Howell. He said the report showed that Howell was intoxicated, armed with a handgun and suicidal. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office found him leaving the Kickstart Saloon in North Topeka just after 11 p.m. He said a traffic stop was initiated in the 3000 block of NW Highway 24 and Howell refused to leave his vehicle and brandished the handgun. A 40-minute standoff began where Howell discharged his weapon twice.

Kagay said Howell tried to flee in his truck and drove to the intersection of NW Highway 2 Rd. and NW Stover Rd. here officials performed a tactical maneuver to intercept the vehicle, which brought the truck to a top. He said officers then made contact with Howell via cellphone and again tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender. After a few minutes of refusing commands, Howell raised his gun with a finger on the trigger and the barrel pointed toward officers. At this time, he said two deputies discharged their weapons into Howell’s truck. He said Howell then exited the vehicle and fell to the ground where aid began to be given. He said Howell died on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

In reviewing the case, Kagay said his responsibility was to decide if the actions of the officer were reasonable. He said Kansas law provides that an officer is justified in the use of deadly force when they reasonably believe that such force is necessary to prevent the death or harm of an officer or another. He said if the actions were not reasonable, a violation of the deceased’s Constitutional rights, then he must decide if the actions rise to the level of criminal conduct that can be prosecuted. He said in determining the reasonableness, he must consider the severity of the crime being investigated, whether the suspect poses a threat and whether the suspect is actively resisting arrest or attempting to flee.

Kagay said the investigation began with reports that Howell was armed and making threats that he was going to kill himself and others. He said after the traffic stop, the threat level rose when Howell brandished the gun. The threat level continued to rise as he attempted to flee, likely intoxicated while being pursued by multiple officers. Based on this analysis, he said the two deputies were justified in the use of force and will not face prosecution.

Kagay said Howell’s family was notified of the decision by TPD earlier in the week.

Kagay called the instance tragic, for the family and friends of Howell, for the involved officer and their families and for the whole community.

