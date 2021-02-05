Chiefs escape chill, head inside for Super Bowl prep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –– Winter conditions didn’t stop the Chiefs from getting in a Thursday practice.

The Chiefs found an easy solution by electing for an indoor workout at their training facility rather than brave the outdoors where blowing snow and temperatures hovered in the low 30s, a far cry from what awaits the Chiefs in Tampa for Super Bowl LV.

There are no worries about a quick acclimation to Florida weather, however.

“We moved indoors because of the weather, but we’ll be all right,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “It was warm in here.”

With warm air blowing through the ventilation system, the Chiefs went to work in the controlled environment without four players.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (knee, ankle) continued to miss work. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore, both of whom were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, were not present for practice.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), both designated as limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, were observed working on the field with teammates.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, simulated a long halftime during Wednesday’s practice by moving from outdoors to indoors.

The Chiefs have a relatively intact roster from their Super Bowl-winning team of the 2019 season, so experience will matter in dealing with built-in breaks during the game. Reid also points out his players and coaching staff are ready as part of their game preparations.

“We cover all that,” Reid said. “We cover it all.”

The Chiefs wrapped up Thursday practice in good spirits and eye Super Sunday, which is a short two days away.

The final preparations include a final media session Thursday ahead of two more practices Friday and Saturday. The Chiefs then board a flight Saturday afternoon for the trip to Tampa.

Knowing the last round of media availability signals the closeness of the game had the Chiefs head coach in a good mood.

“I’m real happy,” Reid said with an enthusiastic thumbs-up gesture.

