Advertisement

Bystander helps TPD officer after being attacked

By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka man is behind bars after being accused of attacking a police officer.

22-year-old Justin X. Reed was booked in connection with aggravated battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, interference and robbery and possession of Marijuana.

Topeka Police say an officer was responding to a call around 9 a.m. near S.E. 34th and Girard -- when Reed rode by on a bicycle, and asked for assistance unrelated to the original call.

TPD said the officer told him he would be with him shortly --- and Reed circled the neighborhood, came back and charged the officer.

TPD also said Reed knocked the officer to the ground, then punched him several times and wrestled him for his gun.

A bystander saw what was happening, and helped the officer restrain Reed--leading him into custody.

The officer did not suffer any serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Reed
Man arrested for attacking TPD officer
The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas
Mayor Michelle De La Isla announces she’s suffered serious health issues from COVID
(COVID-19 Vaccine stock photo)
“Find My Vaccine” tool launched in Kansas
Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee
Two arrested after being found inside abandoned residence

Latest News

Eric Stafford, VP of Govt. Affairs for Kansas Chamber, spoke about the introduction of House...
House Bill introduced to help Kansas employers with fraud unemployment claims
House Bill introduced to help Kansas Employers.
House Bill introduced to help Kansas Employers.
Shawnee Co. to conduct wage study
Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse
Shawnee Co. handling business with vendors in new way
The plan is the first of its kind in 30 years.
Gov. Kelly unveils "Framework for Growth" economic development plan