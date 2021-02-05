Bystander helps TPD officer after being attacked

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka man is behind bars after being accused of attacking a police officer.

22-year-old Justin X. Reed was booked in connection with aggravated battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, interference and robbery and possession of Marijuana.

Topeka Police say an officer was responding to a call around 9 a.m. near S.E. 34th and Girard -- when Reed rode by on a bicycle, and asked for assistance unrelated to the original call.

TPD said the officer told him he would be with him shortly --- and Reed circled the neighborhood, came back and charged the officer.

TPD also said Reed knocked the officer to the ground, then punched him several times and wrestled him for his gun.

A bystander saw what was happening, and helped the officer restrain Reed--leading him into custody.

The officer did not suffer any serious injuries.

