After 14 months in interim role, Ed Owens named Emporia police chief on Thursday

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 14 months in an interim role, Ed Owens was named Emporia’s official police chief on Thursday, according to KVOE Radio.

Owen had served on an interim basis after former Emporia police chief Scott Cronk retired.

Emporia City Manager Mark McAnarney formally named Owens chief on Thursday afternoon.

A Colorado native and a 1989 graduate of Fort Hays State University, Owens began his law enforcement career with the Emporia Police Department in 1990, KVOE said.

He has served the department in various capacities, including the patrol division, bicycle patrol and narcotics unit.

Owens was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2005 and was promoted to lieutenant in charge of the criminal investigations division in 2009.

Owens told KVOE News two of his major goals with the Emporia Police Department will be continued transparency and increased community outreach.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the search for Cronk’s replacement took longer than planned, according to Emporia City Manager Mark McAnarney. However, the department ran well under Owens’ leadership, McAnarney said.

When Cronk retired, KVOE said, a national search for his replacement had been planned, but McArnarney said most of the applicants were from the region.

