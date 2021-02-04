Wednesday’s Child - Keith and Jacky

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re adventurous and love to be outside, our Wednesday’s Children this week might be a good fit for you! Tonight, explore the possibility of adopting Keith and Jacky.

These siblings are very close, and hope for a family who loves to spend time in nature.

Keith is 15. He loves to explore, hunt for fossils and is very proud of his rock collection. He’d like to be an archaeologist someday. Keith also likes to see how things work – Legos, rubik’s cubes and puzzles are a lot of fun for home. And in school - it’s math!

His sister, Jacky, also likes math. She’s 11 years old, and is described as a super sweet girl who loves to laugh! Jacky likes to do cartwheels and play with her dolls. She’d like to be a babysitter when she’s older!

As you might expect, Keith is very protective of Jacky, and they need a family to love them both - offering structure, guidance and support. Someone who loves them no matter what… and it would be great if they go camping, too!

If you’d like more information on Keith and Jacky, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

