Advertisement

Voice of the Chiefs encourages fans to celebrate Super Bowl safely

Voice of the Chiefs encourages fans to celebrate Super Bowl safely
Voice of the Chiefs encourages fans to celebrate Super Bowl safely(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mitch Holthus, the Voice of the Chiefs, joined the University of Kansas Health System’s virtual media conference Thursday morning to encourage Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate safely this weekend.

Holthus praised the Chiefs for their ability to remain disciplined this season in the midst of a pandemic.

He spoke about the sacrifices the players and staff have made, from missing out on holidays to isolating themselves from their families.

As fans get ready to celebrate their team in the Super Bowl, Holthus encourages Chiefs Kingdom to not let it bring a spike in new coronavirus cases.

“Here we are in the Super Bowl. There are going to be opportunities to get together like in years past for huge Super Bowl celebrations, parades, and watch parties,” he continued saying, “This year that is going to have to be restricted. We just have to be disciplined there.”

Holthus also wants the Kingdom to keep in mind these four W’s -- wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and win a Super Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas
(COVID-19 Vaccine stock photo)
“Find My Vaccine” tool launched in Kansas
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Osage Co.
Benjamin Pickering
Altercation on Wednesday morning in North Topeka lands man in jail
A man was arrested in connection with filing a false report of a home invasion Wednesday...
Man arrested after Wednesday morning incident in southeast Topeka

Latest News

KDOL tells unemployment claimants that they must create a NEW account after the recent upgrade.
Unemployment claimants need to create NEW account after upgrade
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic after a...
Gov. Laura Kelly to make transportation announcement in Newton
First Alert Cold
Thursday afternoon: Cold and windy, brief warm-up tomorrow
Police officer attacked Thursday morning in southeast Topeka