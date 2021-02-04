Voice of the Chiefs encourages fans to celebrate Super Bowl safely

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mitch Holthus, the Voice of the Chiefs, joined the University of Kansas Health System’s virtual media conference Thursday morning to encourage Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate safely this weekend.

Holthus praised the Chiefs for their ability to remain disciplined this season in the midst of a pandemic.

He spoke about the sacrifices the players and staff have made, from missing out on holidays to isolating themselves from their families.

As fans get ready to celebrate their team in the Super Bowl, Holthus encourages Chiefs Kingdom to not let it bring a spike in new coronavirus cases.

“Here we are in the Super Bowl. There are going to be opportunities to get together like in years past for huge Super Bowl celebrations, parades, and watch parties,” he continued saying, “This year that is going to have to be restricted. We just have to be disciplined there.”

Holthus also wants the Kingdom to keep in mind these four W’s -- wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and win a Super Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.