Unemployment claimants need to create NEW account after upgrade

KDOL tells unemployment claimants that they must create a NEW account after the recent upgrade.
KDOL tells unemployment claimants that they must create a NEW account after the recent upgrade.
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alert from state labor officials as Kansans continue trying to log into the agency’s updated website --they caution many people are missing the step of creating a new account.

Elizabeth Cochran is among them. The music therapist is a contract employee and has been without a steady paycheck since nursing homes shut their doors to outside people last spring. She logged in to KDOL’s site Tuesday. Once she realized her old info didn’t work and she needed to create a new account, she followed the steps and found a pleasant surprise: access to benefits she’s been waiting to get!

Cochran wants others to know the problem they may be having could be because they overlooked creating a new KDOL account.

Click here to learn how to register for your new Kansas OKTA account.

