UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas

By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A variant of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom, or UK, was identified in Kansas this afternoon. It has been found in 33 other U.S. States and is known as B.1.1.17 An investigation is underway to figure out how the Ellis County resident became infected with that particular strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They’re trying to determine if others may have been exposed.

The variant was found using the whole genome sequencing (WGS) conducted through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) laboratories.

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations. We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions: follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient,” Dr. Norman, KDHE Secretary, said.

This variant was first reported in the U.S. at the end of December 2020. Evidence from the UK indicates that this particular strain has been found to spread much more quickly--which means the number of hospitalizations and deaths could rapidly increase. However, a news release from KDHE notes that more studies are needed to confirm this finding.

