Two Northeast Kansas prep stars round out K-State’s 2021 signing class

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman completed his 2021 recruiting class with two signees from Kansas Wednesday: Manhattan’s Damian Ilalio and Hayden’s Desmond Purnell.

Rivals ranked Ilalio the sixth-best prospect in Kansas for the Class of 2021. Among his slate of senior year honors, the former Manhattan High standout was voted the 2020 Kansas 6A Defensive Player of the Year and a first team all-state honoree by the Wichita Eagle.

“That’s a fortunate thing for me because my son plays with him at Manhattan High,” Klieman said of Ilalio. “I was able to watch an awful lot of those football games. That was the benefit of being a dad and not a coach. I got to see a kid dominate the line of scrimmage, have an unbelievable motor. You can tell he loved the game. You can tell that his teammates really enjoyed him. He was happy for teammates. That kid’s a winner, a flat out winner. With his work ethic and motor and those things, I know he’ll be a great fit here and have tremendous success.”

Purnell was ranked the sixth-best prospect in the state for his class by 247Sports. The former Hayden Wildcat turned K-State was a finalist for the 2020 Kansas 3A Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year by Sports in Kansas in his senior campaign, while the organization voted him a first team all-state honoree.

“I look at Desmond Purnell, I was able to go and watch him play those guys. I thought he was the best kid on the field that day. He really piqued my interest, and I kept watching clips that were sent to me. When I saw him live, I thought there was a kid that will have an impact on our program,” Klieman said. “It’s the great thing about being a dad with high school players with those opportunities.”

The pair joins K-State’s 14 early signees to round out Klieman’s third recruiting class. You can view that list here.

