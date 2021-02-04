Advertisement

Two Northeast Kansas prep stars round out K-State’s 2021 signing class

K-State vs Iowa State
K-State vs Iowa State(K-State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman completed his 2021 recruiting class with two signees from Kansas Wednesday: Manhattan’s Damian Ilalio and Hayden’s Desmond Purnell.

Rivals ranked Ilalio the sixth-best prospect in Kansas for the Class of 2021. Among his slate of senior year honors, the former Manhattan High standout was voted the 2020 Kansas 6A Defensive Player of the Year and a first team all-state honoree by the Wichita Eagle.

“That’s a fortunate thing for me because my son plays with him at Manhattan High,” Klieman said of Ilalio. “I was able to watch an awful lot of those football games. That was the benefit of being a dad and not a coach. I got to see a kid dominate the line of scrimmage, have an unbelievable motor. You can tell he loved the game. You can tell that his teammates really enjoyed him. He was happy for teammates. That kid’s a winner, a flat out winner. With his work ethic and motor and those things, I know he’ll be a great fit here and have tremendous success.”

Purnell was ranked the sixth-best prospect in the state for his class by 247Sports. The former Hayden Wildcat turned K-State was a finalist for the 2020 Kansas 3A Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year by Sports in Kansas in his senior campaign, while the organization voted him a first team all-state honoree.

“I look at Desmond Purnell, I was able to go and watch him play those guys. I thought he was the best kid on the field that day. He really piqued my interest, and I kept watching clips that were sent to me. When I saw him live, I thought there was a kid that will have an impact on our program,” Klieman said. “It’s the great thing about being a dad with high school players with those opportunities.”

The pair joins K-State’s 14 early signees to round out Klieman’s third recruiting class. You can view that list here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
State leaders react to Medicaid bill funded by medical marijuana
Three arrested following Topeka traffic stop
KFMC clears up myths regarding COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Kansas head coach Les Miles watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
KU football rounds out highest-ranked recruiting class since 2009
Seaman QB Reid Cowan joins two siblings with Emporia State athletics
Seaman QB Reid Cowan continues family tradition signing with Emporia State
Washburn head football coach Craig Schurig discusses his latest group of signees on National...
Ichabods ink pair of Hayden High teammates on National Signing Day
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson dives for extra yardage during the second...
Chiefs’ barber tests positive for COVID, pulled before interacting with 20+ players