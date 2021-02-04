Advertisement

Two arrested after being found inside abandoned residence

Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee
Zane McHenry and Lindsey Wabaunsee(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 34-year-olds are in custody after being found inside an abandoned residence Thursday morning.

Just after 6 o clock Thursday morning, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle parked behind an abandoned residence in the 1700 block of NW Countryside Rd. Multiple officers, including a K9 unit, arrived on the scene to assist. The residence was cleared and two individuals were located inside.

Lindsay Wabaunsee and Zane McHenry, both of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. After being questioned, the pair was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

