TPD asking for community assistance in locating vehicle involved in shooting of an infant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a vehicle in relation to a shooting investigation. The shooting occurred on the morning of February 2 in the 800 block of SE Sherman Ave. A 1-year-old boy was critically injured and remains in the hospital.

The vehicle is believed to be either a Chevrolet Suburban or a GMC Yukon XL. Any information about the vehicle can be sent to telltpd@topeka.org or anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

