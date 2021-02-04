Topeka police officer attacked Thursday morning while responding to call in Hi-Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka police officer was attacked while responding to a call Thursday morning in the Hi-Crest neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of S.E. 34th.

Topeka police Sgt. Scott Scurlock said at the scene that the officer was responding to a call of unwanted individuals in a residence at 221 S.E. 34th.

When the officer arrived on the scene, Scurlock said, a man unrelated to the original call came riding by on a bicycle.

Scurlock said the man on the bicycle tried to get the officer’s attention. The officer told the man that he was on another call and would be with him shortly.

At that, the man continued riding his bicycle before getting off of it and charging at the officer, knocking him to the ground.

Scurlock said the man punched the officer several times as they were on the ground. The man also tried to wrestle the officer’s gun away from his holster.

A bystander assisted the officer and the man was then apprehended.

A call for help went out from the officer and several additional Topeka police units rushed to the scene.

No serious injuries were reported, though Scurlock said the officer was “shaken up.”

The individuals who were in the boarded-up residence also were taken into custody without further incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

