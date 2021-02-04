Topeka High Drum Line performs for Stormont Vail staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High Drum Line’s appreciation for essential workers marched on Wednesday morning.

The students performed for the staff at Stormont Vail. TPS Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson spoke to the hospital staff, and presented a certificate of appreciation to Stormont Vail CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy.

The drummers were excited to play in a year with limited opportunities for them to do so.

“It feels amazing,” Drummer Macy Greuter said. “Definitely taking the break was heartbreaking, but needed to happen to keep everyone safe. Being back out here is just so heartwarming. Drum Line is community-based, family, and I just love being in it.”

Today’s performance was the second outside of the school this year. The Drum line played for the Topeka Police Department last week.

