Thursday night forecast: More snow on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dry and warmer on Friday. We will be dry until snow returns late Friday night into Saturday. It does remain cold despite mostly sunny skies this afternoon but nothing compared to what this weekend or the entirety of next work week will be like.

Beyond today, there will be a brief warm up in the 40s tomorrow before the frigid air moves in this weekend. Speaking of which some of the models are indicating the arctic air may not get as far south this weekend as what the models were indicating earlier in the week. The 8 day is still leaning toward the colder side but know there is a small chance temperatures may be 10-20 degrees warmer if the arctic air remains north. We could see as much as 1 to 3 inches of snow on Saturday.

Beyond Saturday’s precipitation chance, there does remain small chances Sunday into times next week however confidence is low on exact timing so at this point am leaving the 8 day dry until there’s more confidence in the weather pattern. While there does remain a chance some areas get above freezing this weekend (especially Saturday), by Monday long range models have cold enough temperatures for the entire work week where temperatures won’t get above freezing.

Temperatures for Day 3-8 will also need to be adjusted based on extent of cloud cover and how much snow falls so don’t be surprised if temperatures are colder than the forecast indicates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. High in the mid 40s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

This weekend: Higher confidence of precipitation on Saturday vs Sunday but we’ll keep an eye on both days. There is the potential for 1-3″ of snow to begin the weekend more updates tomorrow. Sunday’s chance is mainly going to be in Nebraska however it may clip HWY 36. Temperatures may also need to be adjusted (colder) if there’s more snow.

Bottom line confidence is all of a sudden not as high as it’s been all week based on the latest computer models on how cold we actually will be this weekend so stay tuned.

Taking Action:

Strong winds continue this afternoon but remaining below advisory criteria. Use caution if you’re in a high profile vehicle. Take advantage of tomorrow’s last nice day for a while Don’t be surprised by changes to the forecast this weekend including the fact it may be warmer on Saturday than previously expected. This could also factor into precipitation type. There will also be the risk for a couple inches of snow this weekend and we’ll have more specifics on that by tomorrow when hopefully models are in more of an agreement with the placement of the arctic air and the cold front.

