Advertisement

Shawnee Co. out of uncontrolled zone for COVID-19 transmission

Shawnee Co. Scorecard
Shawnee Co. Scorecard(SNCO Health)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s score dropped to 16 in this week’s COVID-19 community transmission scorecard. It moves the county out of the uncontrolled zone.

It’s the first time in 14 weeks the county has been in “high” rather than “uncontrolled.”

This week’s score is a one-point improvement. Health officials say the number of new cases was down more than 25 percent from the week before. The 451 cases was the third-straight week of declines, from a high of 1129.

Still, health officials say the number of new cases itself remains at the uncontrolled level. To fall into the “high” zone, it would be need to fewer than 175 new cases.

The county’s percent of tests coming back positive for the week was 6.3 percent, which was another decrease. The number of cases with unknown source of exposure also went down, to 72 percent.

Health officials also caution the pressure on the county’s public health system remains high. They remind people to continue wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, keeping social distance, and washing hands often.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas
(COVID-19 Vaccine stock photo)
“Find My Vaccine” tool launched in Kansas
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Osage Co.
Benjamin Pickering
Altercation on Wednesday morning in North Topeka lands man in jail
A man was arrested in connection with filing a false report of a home invasion Wednesday...
Man arrested after Wednesday morning incident in southeast Topeka

Latest News

KDOL tells unemployment claimants that they must create a NEW account after the recent upgrade.
Unemployment claimants need to create NEW account after upgrade
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic after a...
Gov. Laura Kelly to make transportation announcement in Newton
Voice of the Chiefs encourages fans to celebrate Super Bowl safely
Voice of the Chiefs encourages fans to celebrate Super Bowl safely
First Alert Cold
Thursday afternoon: Cold and windy, brief warm-up tomorrow