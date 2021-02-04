Shawnee Co. out of uncontrolled zone for COVID-19 transmission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s score dropped to 16 in this week’s COVID-19 community transmission scorecard. It moves the county out of the uncontrolled zone.

It’s the first time in 14 weeks the county has been in “high” rather than “uncontrolled.”

This week’s score is a one-point improvement. Health officials say the number of new cases was down more than 25 percent from the week before. The 451 cases was the third-straight week of declines, from a high of 1129.

Still, health officials say the number of new cases itself remains at the uncontrolled level. To fall into the “high” zone, it would be need to fewer than 175 new cases.

The county’s percent of tests coming back positive for the week was 6.3 percent, which was another decrease. The number of cases with unknown source of exposure also went down, to 72 percent.

Health officials also caution the pressure on the county’s public health system remains high. They remind people to continue wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, keeping social distance, and washing hands often.

