Seaman QB Reid Cowan continues family tradition signing with Emporia State

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - With former Seaman quarterback Reid Cowan inking his name to Emporia State on National Signing Day, three Cowan siblings will suit up for the Hornets next year.

His brother Dalton currently plays football for the Hornets, and his twin sister Riley will play soccer in Emporia this coming season. His father played football for the Hornets, and his mother played basketball.

“Truly bleeds black and gold, man,” ESU head coach Garrin Higgins said of Reid Wednesday. “Excited for him, too. Very versatile athlete.”

Reid is one of 16 high school players and two mid-year transfers in Emporia State’s 2021 signing class.

The list of signees includes five Kansas natives, five from Oklahoma, four from Texas, two from Missouri and one from Nebraska.

“The coaches did an outstanding job,” Higgins said. “Just so proud of my staff for the hard work and effort that they put in to put this class together.”

A second native from the Capital City, DB Chris Ellis, signed with the Hornets this cycle as well.

The Topeka West graduate spent two seasons at Butler CC before signing with ESU. He redshirted his first year and was injured his second.

“The thing that excites me about him, he’s been at Butler County, he’s went against some great competition,” Higgins said. “He’s got basically four years left. So it’s like getting a high school kids that’s already been at a place where he’s been able to compete against some high-level guys.”

