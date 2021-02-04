Newly-elected Kansas lawmakers discuss committee appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newly-elected Kansas lawmaker Jake LaTurner took some time to discuss his transition to Washington and his goals moving forward.

LaTurner’s biggest goals include his pro-life legislation, working on border security as part of the Committee on Homeland Security, and instituting term limits. But, he stresses that he is in office to help people back home.

“People can call our office in Washington D.C., Topeka, or in Pittsburg,” Rep. LaTurner said. “They need to know that we are here to help, regardless of party, regardless of if you voted for me or not, we’re here to represent everyone one, and to make sure they can navigate their way through federal bureaucracy.”

Senator Roger Marshall also emphasized working for Kansans. Marshall says he is excited about his appointment to committees on agriculture, energy, and health; where he says he will be able to directly impact the Kansas economy.

“If you think about Kansas, and you think about agriculture, the energy sector, and healthcare; we might be talking about 90 percent of the jobs in Kansas,” Sen. Marshall said. “So, I think it’s a great place for a Senator from Kansas to land as we try to get the economy going again.”

Senator Marshall also shared his excitement for the Big Game, predicting a 31-24 victory for Kansas City.

