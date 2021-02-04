Motorcycle rider killed in head-on crash Wednesday evening in Linn County

LA CYGNE, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was killed Wednesday evening in a head-on crash on a Linn County road, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday on E 2200 Road, about three miles east of US-69 highway. The location was about six miles east of La Cygne in east-central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on E 2200 Road when it crossed the center line into eastbound traffic.

The motorcycle then collided head-on with a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The motorcycle’s rider, Richard J. Coffey, 52, of Fulton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Fulton wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The pickup truck’s driver, Matthew S. Vanpelt, 37, of Raymore, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Vanpelt, who was alone in the pickup truck, was wearing a seat belt.

