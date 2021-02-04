Advertisement

More than 100 individuals have used Ft. Riley Tax Center in the first week

By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FI. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening just over a week ago, Fort Riley’s Tax Assistance Center has already received tax documents for more than 100 soldiers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Tax Center requires tax documents to be dropped off, limiting the amount of time spent in close contact.

Tax preparers will contact individuals within 3 business days to review the completed Income Tax Return documents.

Both Federal and state returns can be prepared, with many states having different income tax laws, preparers at the Tax Assistance Center can advise individuals on what needs to be filed.

“We are free. I cannot stress enough that this is a free service, whereas, other providers will charge you, we will not.” Fort Riley Tax Center, Officer-in-Charge, 1st Lieutenant Brittany Simon says.

Fort Riley’s Tax Center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The Center is closed on training and federal holidays.

