Mayor Michelle De La Isla announces she’s suffered serious health issues from COVID

(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced today that she has permanent heart damage from COVID-19. She was hospitalized the first time a few weeks ago but had to be hospitalized a second time after the inflammation attacked her GI tract. The mayor had to have surgery as a result. Altogether, she was hospitalized a total of 12 days. She also says that she contracted pneumonia during the time that she’s been battling COVID.

Mayor De La Isla credits the doctors and nurses at Stormont Vail Health with saving her life. She says she is no longer contagious but remains very tired.

