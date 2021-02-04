Manhattan to rename 17th Street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan street will see its name changed to honor slain civil rights leader Martiin Luther King Jr.

At their Tuesday meeting, Manhattan city commissioners officially approved renaming 17th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to KMAN Radio.

Though the decision was made unanimously, it has faced some opposition, KMAN reports.

Daniel Bosch, a 17th Street resident, said the change could affect someone’s ability to receive mail, navigate the city and address envelopes.

“I sat there and counted and there’s 23 characters in the name,” Bosch said, according to KMAN. “What do I abbreviate it to, just MLK? Or do I put the zip code 66502 dash four digits plus the name at the top? Theoretically that’ll get it there. I don’t write so good but by the time I got done, it would take an oversized envelope to get the name on it.”

Bosch suggested that the city of Manhattan instead honor King by renaming a public gathering space, such as a park or city square.

Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said Manhattan had a unique opportunity to honor King by naming a street after him, noting Kansas State was the last university where the civil rights leader spoke before he was killed at the age of 39 on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn.,

“Some places rename their streets to honor people who have maybe never even set foot down them,” Estabrook said. “But Dr. King does have a legacy that is tied to that street.”

Manhattan city officials estimate it will take around six to eight weeks to order and replace signage along the street. KMAN says the estimated cost is approximately $8,800.

