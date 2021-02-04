Advertisement

KU football rounds out highest-ranked recruiting class since 2009

Kansas head coach Les Miles watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
Kansas head coach Les Miles watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming off an 0-9 campaign in 2020, Rivals ranks KU’s 2021 signing class the third-best in the Big 12 and 40th-best nationally.

The Jayhawks have never been ranked higher than fifth in the conference in the history of Rivals rankings, dating back to 1999. The top-40 national ranking marks KU’s highest in a decade.

Les Miles signed 22 players with an average 247Sports rating of .8482 — the highest by a KU signing class since 2009.

Among KU’s signees include the highest-ranked recruit in program history, Texas prep WR Quaydarius Davis (chosen 59th-best in the country by Rivals).

The Jayhawks will also keep the state’s top-ranked player, Lawrence High running back Devin Neal, in Lawrence.

KU finalized the majority of their 2021 class in the early signing period in December with 20 high school recruits. One new signee has joined Miles’ group since: Missouri prep quarterback Conrad Hawley.

