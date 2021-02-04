KBI introduces bill to require law enforcement to test all sexual assault kits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation introduced a bill this week that would require Kansas law enforcement agencies to submit and test all sexual assault kits.

If passed, HB 2228 would ensure any sexual assault kit (SAK) connected to the report of a sexual assault be submitted within 30 business days to one of three Kansas forensic laboratories, or to another accredited lab, for testing.

The KBI said the bill was crafted by law enforcement, prosecutors, victim advocates, laboratory professionals, and medical personnel.

In 2017 the agency said they conducted a statewide inventory of the kits and discovered over 2,200 had not been submitted to a lab.

The KBI said after the discovery, forensic scientists worked to uncover why the kits were left unsubmitted and called it the SAKI project.

They found in some instances, sexual assault evidence was assumed less helpful to the case when it involved consent, in other cases, the victim did not cooperate in the criminal justice process, and many times SAK’s were not submitted because of the likelihood of an arrest or prosecution in the case was low.

“The SAKI findings taught us the importance of testing sexual assault evidence even if it may not improve the chances of prosecution in that particular case. Testing all kits allows us to link cases and identify serial offenders,” said KBI Director Kirk Thompson. “This bill helps ensure that valuable sexual assault evidence will not be lost.”

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt added, “The collaborative work of the partners in the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative eliminated the backlog of untested sexual assault kits by causing all to be identified, submitted and tested. This legislation, if enacted, will put in place a system to prevent the backlog from happening again.”

HB 2228 also seeks to increase the number of years that unreported SAK’s are kept by the KBI. Current law requires them to be held for five years, but the agency wants to extend that to 20 years to align with best practices set by the National Institute of Justice.

The KBI said the change would allow victims who wish to remain anonymous at the time of their assault, to come forward much later, and their sexual assault evidence will still be preserved.

The bill would also allow child advocacy centers to be included as facilities that can conduct sexual assault exams, as long as the center has professionals that are trained to collect the evidence.

“These reforms to sexual assault evidence collection are much needed and will have long-lasting, positive impacts on Kansas’ response to sexual assault. We are so pleased to have been a part of this initiative on behalf of victims and survivors,” said Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence Executive Director Joyce Grover.

You can find the full text of the bill here.

