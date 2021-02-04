Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Joe Berry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Joe Berry.

Joe is ranked in the top five-percent of his class with a 4.5 GPA.

Outside of the classroom, he takes par tin National Honor Society and the “Team Blues” mentoring program. He participated in the Darting Basketball Academy’s “Better Together” campaign to fight against racial injustice and volunteers his time at the Czech/Morovan Lodge.

Joe is a three-year letterman in basketball for the Junior Blues, where he has been 2x First Team All-City, 2x First Team All-Centennial League, City Player of the Year, League Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, All-State Third Team and All-6A First Team.

Up next, Joe plans to further his education at West Point to study economics, where he’ll play DI basketball.

