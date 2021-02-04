Advertisement

Kansas lawmakers push civics test for high school graduation

The goal they say is to increase civic engagement.
Kansas's Attorney General and a Kansas lawmaker want high schools to require that students pass...
Kansas's Attorney General and a Kansas lawmaker want high schools to require that students pass a civics test before graduating. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -A Kansas lawmaker and the state’s Republican attorney general are pushing a bill to require high school students to pass a civics test to graduate.

The goal they say is to increase civic engagement.

The proposal is facing pushback from members of the largest teacher’s union in the state, the second-largest school district, and the Kansas Association of School Boards, which say that Kansas students are already getting an education in civics in government and history classes.

The Kansas State Board of Education, which rejected a similar proposal about six years ago, also opposes the bill.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

