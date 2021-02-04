Jackson Co. authorities arrest two people in U-Haul truck with meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people driving a U-Haul truck Wednesday on drug charges.

Deputies stopped the U-Haul near 134th and US Hwy 75 on a traffic infraction just after 1:30 p.m.

They then used a K-9, which detected the smell of illegal drugs.

The driver, Steven Patrick Hernandez, 41, of Kansas City was arrested for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked.

His passenger, Mary Ann Hernandez, 46, of Kansas City was arrested for possession of meth, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and drug paraphernalia.

