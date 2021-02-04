Heads up this morning: Wintry mix could lead to slick roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 50s and 60s yesterday, highs will be stuck in the 30s today with wind chills in the 20s. There’s also a chance for precipitation this morning. Several spots won’t get anything at all and for those that do, total precipitation will be light. Even with that said impacts from any snow will lead to a few slick spots on the roads and reduced visibility with the strong winds especially if it comes down at more of a moderate rate.

Beyond today, there will be a brief warm up in the 40s tomorrow before the frigid air moves in this weekend. Speaking of which some of the models are indicating the arctic air may not get as far south this weekend as what the models were indicating earlier in the week. The 8 day is still leaning toward the colder side but know there is a small chance temperatures may be 10-20 degrees warmer if the arctic air remains north. If this were to happen this would lead to different precipitation types on Saturday vs staying all snow.

Beyond Saturday’s precipitation chance, there does remain small chances Sunday into times next week however confidence is low on exact timing so at this point am leaving the 8 day dry until there’s more confidence in the weather pattern. While there does remain a chance some areas get above freezing this weekend (especially Saturday), by Monday long range models have cold enough temperatures for the entire work week where temperatures won’t get above freezing.

Temperatures for Day 3-8 will also need to be adjusted based on extent of cloud cover and how much snow falls so don’t be surprised if temperatures are colder than the forecast indicates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Spotty showers with a wintry mix this morning. Up to 0.5″ of snow is possible. By 2pm it’ll be sunny with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW 20-35, gusts up to 50 mph.

The wind advisory will be expiring at 11am for the counties out toward central KS, expiring at 2pm for areas near I-35. If you have your location on with the WIBW Weather app you will be able to get the specific time it'll be expiring in your county. (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. High in the mid 40s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

This weekend: Higher confidence of precipitation on Saturday vs Sunday but we’ll keep an eye on both days. Timing is also a bit uncertain with some models indicating snow will start as early as Friday night so we may have to put in a snow chance in the 8 day during this time-frame. Temperatures may also need to be adjusted. It is worth mentioning that our in house model is leaning toward the cold end vs highs warming in the 30s and even 40s as one of the models is indicating.

Bottom line confidence is all of a sudden not as high as it’s been all week based on the latest computer models on how cold we actually will be this weekend so stay tuned.

Taking Action:

This Morning: Watch out for precipitation that may lead to minor accumulation of snow and slick roads as well as reduced visibility. Take advantage of tomorrow’s last nice day for a while Don’t be surprised by changes to the forecast this weekend including the fact it may be warmer on Saturday than previously expected. This could also factor into precipitation type. There will also be the risk for a couple inches of snow this weekend and we’ll have more specifics on that by tomorrow when hopefully models are in more of an agreement with the placement of the arctic air and the cold front.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.