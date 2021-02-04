Advertisement

Ft. Hays State student-athlete is first in Kansas to test positive for UK variant of COVID-19

COVID Variant graphic.
COVID Variant graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A student-athlete at Fort Hays State University has tested positive for the U.K. variant of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is deploying a mobile lab to Fort Hays on Thursday to conduct on-site testing; the tests will be sent to a lab to determine potential COVID-19 variants.

FHSU is working with the Ellis County Health Department to respond to the situation.

