Ft. Hays State student-athlete is first in Kansas to test positive for UK variant of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A student-athlete at Fort Hays State University has tested positive for the U.K. variant of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is deploying a mobile lab to Fort Hays on Thursday to conduct on-site testing; the tests will be sent to a lab to determine potential COVID-19 variants.

FHSU is working with the Ellis County Health Department to respond to the situation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.