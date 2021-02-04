Advertisement

Flint Hills Discovery Center offering Virtual Field Trip scholarships to Kansas schools

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center is offering Virtual Field Trip Scholarships to Kansas K-12 schools.

The scholarship is available to all K-12 public, private, tribal school or homeschool group within the state. Initial priority will be given to schools located in the Flint Hills ecological region; applications are now open for those schools. Applications for all other schools will be open starting February 15.

In addition to the virtual interactive field trip, schools will receive a program resource kit with hands-on supplies. Field trip programs are limited to a maximum of 30 students, and 30 scholarships are available. Scholarships cover the virtual program fee, shipping and delivery of resource kits, and supply costs.

The programs were made possible through support from the Beach Family Foundation and the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation.

For more information and to apply, click here.

